FIRST Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala yesterday curtailed Patriotic Front (PF) Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s debate of President Lungu’s address to the House for repeatedly using unparliamentary language.

Ms Namugala curtailed Mr Kambwili’s debate and ordered him to sit down after he veered from debating the President’s speech to make allegations against the government. “Honourable Kamwbili, sit down. Can honourable member for Milenge [Mwansa Mbulakulima] debate,” Ms Namugala said in curtailing the Roan MP’s time on the floor.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

