The United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Spokesperson Gilbert Liswaniso has warned the Patriotic Front (PF) that if they do not stop instigating political violence in the country the UPND Youths will be forced to take action. Mr. Liswaniso stated further that the PF have embraced political violence as strategy to win elections which must be contained. And Mr. Liswaniso said the opposition United Party for national Development (UPND) youths have been instructed to defend themselves because the police are not helpful. Mr. Liswaniso stated that the UPND has been at the receiving end when it comes to political violence and the ruling PF has always been shedding crocodile tears, affirming that most of the violence across the country are provoked by the party in Government.

“I want to warn the Patriotic Front (PF) that if they will not to stop instigating political violence in the country the UPND Youths will hit back” Liswaniso said

