Foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba says projects spearheaded by American agencies are improving the life of many people in Zambia. Kalaba singled out the Millenium Challenge Account and USAID as some of the key projects that were shaping Zambia’s future in a positive direction. Kalaba has also bemeoned the negative social media propaganda about the country saying its affecting its international standing.

