FORMER United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan said “Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.”

And African icon Nelson Mandela said: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” The expressions by these great sons of Africa are evidence of their acknowledgment that education plays a pivotal role in the development process of any society. Research has also established that no country has achieved continuous and rapid economic growth without at least 40 percent of adults being able to read and write. This is for the obvious reason that education is a pre-requisite for both short and long-term economic growth. Research further indicates that a person’s earnings increase by 10 percent for each year of schooling they receive, translating to a one percent annual increase in GDP if good quality education is offered to the entire population. Many leaders across the globe are cognisant of the role education plays in the development process. This has triggered a lot of efforts by various countries, especially those still developing like Zambia, to provide citizens with more opportunities to access education. Zambia, in particular, while working on efforts to increase enrolment and retention in schools, also provides an opportunity for citizens, regardless of age, who wish to improve their results for various reasons through the Grade 9 and GCE external examinations. And yesterday, Minister of General Education Dr Dennis Wachinga announced the results for the first Grade 9 and GCE external examinations. Dr Wanchinga said out of the 11,019 candidates who sat to write the Grade 9 examinations, 326 candidates have obtained full certificates while overall, 60 percent have passed because they got what they wanted. At GCE level, a total of 123,196 candidates sat for the 2017 examination and 83 percent managed to obtain full certificates. This is indeed good for the country because it means more citizens have unlimited access to learning and are improving their education status. According to Dr Wachinga, the duo external examinations are in line with sustainable development goal (SDG) number four on education, which aims at ensuring inclusive and equitable education and promotion of life-long learning for all. It is commendable that Government is working to ensure a more inclusive and equitable education system for the benefit of all Zambians. This is why today, we have so many people of different age groups sitting for GCE examinations. It is no longer a rare feat for grey-haired citizens to sit for GCE examinations. While Government is doing a commendable job in providing an opportunity for more Zambians to access education, we implore citizens to rise to the challenge and utilise such opportunities. Given that the amended constitution now demands a Grade 12 certificate as minimum for anyone vying for public office, Zambians need to assert themselves and make use of the opportunity availed to improve their academic credentials. This is the only way they will have access to more opportunities as well as contribute meaningfully to the development process of the country. We remember that prior to the 2016 general elections, some people with a passion to serve were disqualified from contesting elections because they did not possess the Grade 12 certificate, which is now a minimum requirement for any political office. As research has validated, the only way to record meaningful development is by having more educated people who can contribute significantly to the process. As long as we have more citizens lagging behind in terms of education, development will continue being a far-fetched dream. It is, however, encouraging that Government is implementing policies that promote inclusive and equitable access to education. This is indeed evidence that Zambia is on the right track.

