BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Kabompo

A TEAM of security and forestry officers in Kasempa have intercepted nine trucks laden with 786 logs of mukula tree.

North-Western Province commissioner of police Auxensio Daka said the trucks were intercepted on Sunday around 14:00 hours during an operation conducted by a team of security officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife based at Shongwa camp in Ntengu game ranch, and other security wings and forestry officers. Mr Daka named the drivers of the trucks as Bernard Phiri, 43, of 143 Lilanda in Lusaka, who was driving a Volvo truck and Isaac Njovu, 24, of Garden House, who was also driving a Volvo truck.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

