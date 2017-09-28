The Speaker of Uganda’s National Assembly has suspended 25 members of parliament from both opposition and the ruling party over a brawl that ensued following heated debate on the presidential age limit motion. Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga said the actions of the members of parliament had brought the lawmaking chamber into disrepute, according to local media reports, and would be suspended for the next three sittings. One of the members of parliament who is said to be a minister was accused of going into parliament with a fire arm contrary to the rules.

The affected members belonging to both sides of the house were asked to leave after a similar row to that of Tuesday. Local media has further reported that some seats were damaged in the fracas. Meanwhile, after the 25 were forced out, the opposition left the chamber and the controversial motion was subsequently been moved. It was adopted at the end of Tuesday’s chaotic proceeding and seconded yesterday, paving the way for a private members’ bill on presidential age limit to pass. The age limit motion is largely seen as a piece of legislation seeking to allow incumbent President Yoweri Museveni to stay in power.

The 73-year-old would be ineligible to stand by 2022 when next polls are held if the law is not changed.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

