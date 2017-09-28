  ||    28 September 2017 @ 02:29

Zambian journalist Edem Djokotoe has taken aim at China’s casino investments littered across the country arguing it is one of the worst social ills to happen. Djokotoe, posting on his Facebook page, wonders how China was allowed to channel heavy investment into gambling when it had outlawed the trade among its people. “The biggest Chinese investment in Zambia today is The Casino.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.