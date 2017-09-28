ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

COACH Wedson Nyirenda says the Chipolopolo will not be intimidated by the European stars that Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr has called for next Saturday’s crucial 2018 Russia World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Rohr on Tuesday named a strong 23 member squad comprising mostly European-based players. Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa among others all feature in England.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

