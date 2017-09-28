  ||    28 September 2017 @ 14:29

Former Radio Christian Voice presenter Jimmy Kumwenda has taken a swipe at Christians who briefly abandoned their faith for some entertainment at the Boyz II Men Concert in Lusaka last weekend. Kumwenda says the church has learnt the art of justifying sin without shame. “You adulterous people, don’t you know that friendship with the world means enmity against God?

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.