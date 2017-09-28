DAVIS MULENGA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA finds itself at an important juncture in determining its future prosperity driven by a diversified economic growth.

As such the policy makers are actively choosing to promote relatively underdeveloped regions such as Northern and North-Western provinces as centres of job creation and economic opportunity. It is in this context that Northern and North-Western provinces are assuming greater importance in the process of creating Zambia’s diversified economic growth that goes beyond copper dependence. The Dutch government, keen to support Zambia in this quest, sees a mix of interventions, including establishment of clusters that integrate primary and secondary production, could bolster the rapid transformation of the two provinces. Recent first roundtable discussions that took place in Mpulungu and Solwezi, respectively, represented huge opportunities for the Dutch government to engage stakeholders on how its support could manifest in both financing and technical support. The discussions, under the auspices of the Dutch government’s unit of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), took into account existing and planned projects in the two provinces. Initial findings suggest that there was enormous scope for people in the two provinces to have access to productive employment and business opportunities. Zambia’s need to create 2.8 million jobs by 2035 underscores the significance of this potential. According to Nkuruma Chama-Kalaluka, managing director of Chatik International, convener of the roundtable discussions, there are positive assets in the two provinces which could act as a springboard for Dutch support. “Establishing of clusters that integrate primary and secondary production can foster economic dynamism and job-creation in the two provinces,” says Chama-Kalaluka. He cited the development of business clusters on the shores of Lake Tanganyika to exploit the proximity of Mpulungu Harbour to export markets in the Great Lakes region as a concrete intervention that can create jobs in Northern Province. “Planned upgrades to Mpulungu Harbour can facilitate business cluster development in the vicinity of Lake Tanganyika whose products target the Great Lakes Region. Nsama, Mpulungu, Mbala, and Senga districts have potential to host such clusters. A careful appraisal of appropriate value chains and associated hardware and software components is required to realize this potential.” Chama-Kalaluka says. The agrihub and industrial developments in North-Western Province that capitalise on local and regional export markets are other examples of the envisioned Dutch interventions. Undoubtedly, North-Western Province is one the most important regions in Zambia, but its economic fortunes are not fully exploited, largely because of overdependence on copper mining. The cluster approach to agro industrialisation could reverse that through diversifying its economic output. “These are bright spots that point to a huge potential of job creation,” Chama-Kalaluka says. This calls on policy makers to make economic revitalisation of the two provinces a top priority. Therefore, the extent to which Government strengthens the enabling environment in the two economies would be vital to realise the potential of Northern and North Western provinces.

