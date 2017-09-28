NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

KITWE town clerk Bornwell Luanga says the good economic policies being implemented by Government aimed at attracting investment into the country have started yielding results for Kitwe where property net value has hit K13.6 billion from K4.8 billion recorded in 2008.

Property net value estimates the worth of investment in a particular town or city where the local authority collects rates. Mr Luanga said in an interview yesterday that the mining town is growing at a fast rate and its property net value has risen by K8 billion from the K4.8 billion recorded during the 2008 main valuation roll.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

