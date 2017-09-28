Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says government has awarded an agriculture deal to Grandview international.

Grandview international is the company that is at the center of controversy on the supply of 45 fire tenders at the cost of One Million United States dollars each.

Dr. Kambwili claims that government has openly awarded Grandview a tender to supply fertilizer at 90 million Kwacha, beating another tender who want the contract at 50 Million Kwacha.

Mr Kambwili has called on government leaders, including President Edgar Lungu to have some shame in the way they are openly allegedly engaging in corruption.

He says it is shameful that millions of Zambians are wallowing in poverty, while few government leaders are looting state resources.

He said this at a press briefing in Lusaka.

