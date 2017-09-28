The supplier of the now infamous 42 fire trucks Grandview International has since been awarded another contract this time to supply fertilizer and farming inputs for the 2018 farming season. As an agro dealer Grandview International will be handling the supply and distribution of fertilizer to farmers according to reports in the Mast. Former PF Central Committee member and interim Secretary General of the newly formed National Democratic Congress Mwenya Musenge has criticised the award, claiming that given concerns around the prior procurement of 42 fire engines at a cost of $42 million from Grandview International are unresolved, the move demonstrates a lack of respect for the taxpayer and those that voted President Lungu and the PF into State House. “It is now coming out very clear that there is a very serious relationship between State House and Grandview. It’s getting out of hand and it’s important that something is done. President Lungu should not take Zambians for granted,” Musenge said.

