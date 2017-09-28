CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

THE Ndola City Council (NCC) is insolvent, with an astounding K600 million debt resulting in the local authority’s failure to fulfil its workers’ monthly and other statutory obligations, Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya has said.

Mr Bwalya said the council’s indebtedness enraged workers who demanded a meeting with management at Lowenthal Theatre Hall on Tuesday after two days of protests against non-payment of salaries and other arrears. Mr Bwalya said the council is owed only K93 million but its debt stands at K600 million.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

