In this audio, Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu has amassed so much wealth that he even owns a clothing label in Dubai. Speaking to journalists at his House before proceeding to Parliament today, Kambwili also insisted that home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo got three cars from Grandview for awarding them the fire tender contract.

