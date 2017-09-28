Dear editor,

LUSAKA, particularly in Northmead, Luangwa, has a lot of stagnant water where mosquitoes lay eggs.

Over one million, mostly children under 5 and pregnant women get killed by malaria each year. The disease comes from anopheles, mosquitoes that bite at dusk and dawn and carry plasmodium parasites. If the mosquito bites an infected person, it carries traces of blood that it leaves in the next victim. The local authorities must go round to destroy malaria eggs and create proper drainages. Healthy centre must distribute mosquito nets. It’s a pity that we have some individuals in critical institutions who cannot take initiative unless they are told to do so. This is why President Edgar said civil workers must buy into the PF vision to be able to deliver. Otherwise they must step aside or be fired!ENOCK MUKOSHALusaka

