Local government permanent secretary Amos Malupenga is excited that the purchase of 42 fire trucks at $1 million each will modernise local authorities in the country. Although the purchase has stirred public outcry, Malupenga says Zambia needs to modernize its 109 fire stations. AN ARTICLE PUBLISHED BY THE TIMES OF ZAMBIA READS

