  ||    28 September 2017 @ 02:29

Self-styled PF die-hard supporter Max Chongu has come under fire for issuing statements that put the ruling party in bad light. Lusaka Province chairman Stafford Kayame has cautioned Chongu against issuing statements he said were “full of unverified information.” Kayame says Chongu was endearing himself to hostile media by criticizing the ruling party and issuing statements without authority.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.