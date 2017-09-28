Green Party president Peter Sinkamba has called on President Edgar Lungu to suspend the on-going consultations on the Draft Political Parties Bill. Mr. Sinkamba says perusal of the Bill reveals that it contains a lot of issues which will have a direct effect on the conduct of the 2021 general election. He says the Bill must be discussed, and agreed upon, within the context of the road map of reforms ahead the 2021 elections so that whatever is agreed upon in relation to the conduct of the elections, is entrenched in the Political Parties Act, and binds all parties from a premise of law.

