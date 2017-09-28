DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA striker Justin Shonga has joined South Africa top side Orlando Pirates and will miss the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.

According to soccerladuma.com, the former Nkwazi striker has signed a two-year contract. South Africa Premier Soccer League sides Mamelodi Sundowns and Baroka were both reportedly interested in the striker.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

