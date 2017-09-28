Ahead of the national budget to be delivered by Minister of Finance Felix Mutati in parliament tomorrow, Operation Young Vote (OYV) Executive Director Guess Nyirenda has highlighted the plight of the many youths currently wallowing in abject poverty and the high cost of living for the common Zambian. Nyirenda has cautioned government to note that while they may celebrate a so-called stable economy and a partial recovery of the Zambian kwacha, because there is little in the way of trickle down, life continues to be just as tough for the majority of people. “Zambia’s economy has not stabilized because millions of young people are wallowing in abject poverty”, Nyirenda stated.

