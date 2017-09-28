A South African man has been jailed for having sex with a donkey after a witch doctor told him it would make him stronger. Ntando Mankungwini, 23, ushered two donkeys away from their herd in a secluded area of Eastern Cape, South Africa. He had sex with one before the grandson of the donkeys’ owner chased him away thinking he was stealing the animals. Mankungwini today pleaded guilty to bestiality on 20 September. He claimed he was encouraged to commit the act by a witch doctor. National Prosecution Authority regional spokesman Luxolo Tyali said the body welcomes the sentence.

