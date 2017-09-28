Agriculture Minister of Swaziland Moses Vilakati says a deadly foot and mouth disease has broken out in that country after King Mswati accepted a gift of buffaloes from President Edgar Lungu earlier this month. But State House press aide Amos Chanda says it is not possible that the buffaloes could have carried the disease because they were certified healthy before being transported to the Kingdom.

