CHIEF Government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) must stop the transfer of its workers to contractors.

And Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko has said KCM must respect and abide by the laws of Zambia when doing its business in the country. Ms Mulenga has also dismissed social media reports claiming that Government has failed to pay workers’ salaries for September, noting that payments have in fact started and the process is on-going.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

