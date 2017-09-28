CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OVER 20 people have offered to donate kidneys to ailing patients as the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) prepares to conduct its first ever kidney transplant this year.

UTH senior superintendent Clarence Chiluba says the hospital will soon conduct the first ever kidney transplant in line with Government’s desire to provide quality specialised medical services to improve citizens’ quality of life. Dr Chiluba said in an interview on Tuesday the hospital will soon hold a meeting with the media to enlighten them on the planned organ transplants so that they can help demystify myths surrounding the surgery.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

