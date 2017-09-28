British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet says Zambians are justified to express interest and concern over the procurement of 42 fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million. He says there are questions that need to be answered on the procurement process of the fire tenders. Mr Cochrane-Dyet says it is very health that citizens are concerned, and that the procurement of the fire tenders has come to public notice.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

