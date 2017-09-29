  ||    29 September 2017 @ 10:29

The 2018 National Budget will take the focus today as Finance Minister Felix Mutati presents it before parliament. Zambians will keep their ears at parliament buildings looking out for what benefits may accrue to them in the budget. Workers are forever looking out for the tinkering in payee and other taxes as Mutati would be making his presentation.

