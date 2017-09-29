Former Radio Christian Voice presenter Jimmy Kumwenda has taken a swipe at Christians who briefly abandoned their faith for some entertainment at the Boyz II Men Concert in Lusaka last weekend. Kumwenda says the church has learnt the art of justifying sin without shame. “You adulterous people, don’t you know that friendship with the world means enmity against God? “Therefore, anyone who chooses to be a friend of the world becomes an enemy of God.

