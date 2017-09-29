Dear editor,

AS THE digital migration date which is October draws nearer, I am worried that not so many people understand that they will no longer be able to watch Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation without a Top Star or DSTV decoder.

The Ministry of Information should intensify sensitisation especially in townships to enlighten people on how digital migration will affect them. There is need to use mobile announcement vehicles to sensitise people in mass. Workshops are not really the ideal way of sensitising masses. The ministry can also use large social gatherings like churches to deliver the message. Otherwise, I foresee some people being taken by surprise when their television sets blackout because they are not connected to Top Star or DSTV decoder.JAMES NJUNGULULivingstone

