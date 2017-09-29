Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says Chishimba Kambwili was fired because of corruption.

Mr. Kampyongo has also accused Mr. Kambwili of trying to cleanse himself by throwing mud at other people.

Mr. Kambwili, who is a former information minister, has maintained that Kampyongo got three vehicles as a reward for signing the 42 million United States dollars fire truck deal when he was Minister of Local Government.

