  ||    29 September 2017 @ 03:29

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic says the 1-0 win over Kitwe United in the Barclays Cup quarter-finals has done little to relieve pressure from fans.

Zesco laboured to beat a resilient ten-man Kitwe and defender Fackson Kapumbu’s goal made the difference.
"In every game we have pressure, when we play against a Division One team, when we play against Super Division team there is pressure.  This is what happens at a [big] team like Zesco United.
