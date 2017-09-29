MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic says the 1-0 win over Kitwe United in the Barclays Cup quarter-finals has done little to relieve pressure from fans.

Zesco laboured to beat a resilient ten-man Kitwe and defender Fackson Kapumbu’s goal made the difference. “In every game we have pressure, when we play against a Division One team, when we play against Super Division team there is pressure. This is what happens at a [big] team like Zesco United.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

