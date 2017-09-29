Dear editor,

I WISH to appeal to the Public Service Management Division (PMSD) permanent secretary to look into the conditions of service for Future Search project workers which is under its umbrella.

As things stand, we are not entitled to gratuity, salary advance and other emoluments. Only one person under this project is entitled to these conditions of service. Salary increments are also only effected on a few selected officers. Why is this so? I am kindly appealing to the PS to look into the plight of these workers.CONCERNED CITIZEN

