KASUBA MULENGA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has made new appointments at State House, Cabinet Office and in the foreign service which have seen long-serving Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Patrick Kangwa elevated to the position of Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet.

Mr Kangwa has replaced Mr Peter Kasanda, who was Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in charge of administration but has since retired following expiry of his contract. This is contained in a statement issued last night by special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

