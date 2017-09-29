In any marriage there is some degree of leaning on one another in an emotional sense but this week commentators have asked whether 93-year-old President Mugabe of Zimbabwe is also now leaning on his wife for physical support. Zimbabwean media outlet News Day has written that President Mugabe “appears to be using his wife Grace as his unofficial walking aide as age catches up with the 93-year-old veteran ruler.” The comments come following his return home from the UN meetings in New York in which his walk to the speaking podium revealed his limited mobility.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

