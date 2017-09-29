BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Kabompo

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina yesterday commissioned the US$165 million project to connect North-Western Province to the national electricity grid, confident that this will accelerate development in the region.

Mrs Wina said the project is a fulfilment of the promise by the Patriotic Front administration made to the people of North-Western Province of connecting the entire region to the national grid. She said Government is confident that the development will boost economic activities and improve living standards of people in the region.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

