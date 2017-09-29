DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has shelved the appointment of the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) board pending the review of the 1977 Sports Council Act and nullified the election of the seven board members.

The seven board members were elected in April this year after the dissolution of the Mwamba Kalenga-led board in September last year. Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere said at a briefing in Lusaka yesterday that the NSCZ board will only be put in place after the review and enactment into law of the Sports Council Act.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

