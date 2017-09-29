CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

UNDER-17 national team coach Mumamba Numba has selected a 30-member provisional squad to replace the side that has graduated to the under-20.

Zambia will compete in the 2019 Africa Under-17 Championship qualifiers and the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Championship billed for Tanzania. According to the list released by the Football Association of Zambia yesterday, Numba picked the team from the just-ended Coca-Cola Schools National Championship held in Lusaka two weeks ago.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

