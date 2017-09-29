Dear editor

FIRSTLY, I wish to commend the government for showing commitment to issues affecting the citizens, health in particular. It was reported in March 2017 that 170 out of the planned 650 health posts were offering health services in all the ten provinces while the rest were under construction.

Last week, we learnt that about 108 health posts still need to be completed. The Honourable Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said in his speech that Government was committed to ensuring that all the health posts were completed and opened to the public in good time. The clinics once completed and staffed are important for the nation as they will contribute towards elimination of maternal and infant deaths, reduction of TB cases and other sicknesses. The project was launched because of the disparity in access to healthcare services between rural and urban citizens. On the other hand, Honourable Minister, Zambia together with other African countries pledged to contribute to the Global Fund to help accelerate the end of AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria as epidemics. This pledge was made in October 2016 even before the budget was announced in Parliament. I would like to know when Zambia would honour the first payment of US$1 million to the Global Fund as this is the only way to end the epidemics through working together as Government, civil society, communities affected by the diseases, technical partners, the private sector, faith-based organisations and other funders. Your urgent response in this matter will be highly appreciated.CONSTANCE NGENDAngendac@yahoo.co.uk

