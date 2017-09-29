A certain Hjoe Moono has tickled our minds. We can now laugh at no one, but ourselves. He has reminded us of that one enterprise which came with the ruling Patriotic Front – Ilunda Chalo. Where is it by the way? Anyway, the likes of Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili would be better placed to know its whereabouts – that’s if it grew legs and walked away on us. Let’s hypothetically imagine Grand View International was Ilunda Chalo. What would have most of us, the self styled moralists, have said about the $1 million fire trucks?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

