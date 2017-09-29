Police in Lusaka have arrested Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti, PeP president Sean Tembo and other protesters who had gathered at Parliament. The protesters gathered at Puma Filling Station at Arcades around 12:30 led by Tembo, singer Pilato and ZCSD executive director Lewis Mwape around 12: 30 hours and were joined by Miti at 13:00 hours after returning from her meeting with police.

