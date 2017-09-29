THE commissioning of the US$163 million Zesco project of connecting the entire North-Western Province to the national grid is worthy of a big celebration as it is a huge milestone in Zambia’s development agenda.

The project is also evidence of the Patriotic Front (PF) government’s resolve to deliver on its promise to take development to all parts of the country. Yesterday, the Vice-President, Inonge Wina, commissioned the three-year grid extension project which will enable the whole of North-Western Province access electricity power. This is indeed progressive considering that power is the fuel that drives human activity and economic development. Without power, productivity is limited and so is meaningful development. The province has for a long time depended on diesel-powered generators to meet its power needs. This was extremely expensive. According to North-Western Province Zesco regional manager Alex Mbumba, the power utility firm was spending a colossal US$4 million per year to run the diesel-powered generators in five districts that relied on diesel generators. This is certainly costly and unsustainable. As Mr Mbumba rightly pointed out, the connection of the province to the national power grid will greatly assist Zesco to save on resources and invest in other areas of power generation. Most importantly, now that the North-Western Province is part of the national power grid, the region will be able to unleash its massive economic potential. So far, Zesco has connected 10 out of the 11 districts in the province and will soon start a project to connect the remaining one – Ikeleng’i. The connection of the province to the national power grid will with no doubt help attract investors to the area and subsequently create jobs for the people. With reliable power supply, we implore the relevant provincial authorities to go flat out and promote the investment potential that lies in the province. We know that apart from mining, the province sits on massive agricultural potential. The province is known for growing pineapples and beans among other crops. With the connection to the national power grid, investors should start setting up processing plants to add value to agricultural produce. The province also has an opportunity to contribute to the country’s industralisation agenda through establishment of manufacturing firms. Zesco should continue its robust programmes to also supply electricity to more homes, schools, hospitals and other private and public facilities. This will go a long way in helping improve the quality of life and productivity in the province. For all to benefit from this service, it is important that the infrastructure is well taken care of. This onus is not only on Zesco, but also on the users and indeed potential users. Residents should be vigilant in guarding against vandalism and sabotage of these costly electricity facilities. The people of North-Western Province should understand that If the power infrastructure is vandalised, they will be the ones to suffer the consequences of blackouts and reduced productivity. It is therefore in their interest, as it is in Government’s, to safeguard the infrastructure for continued productivity and development.

