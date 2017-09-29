HONE SIAME, Lusaka

MINISTER of Finance Felix Mutati is today the centre of national attention as he presents the 2018 national budget, which is expected to be anchored on a multi-sectoral approach of expediting efforts to transform Zambia into a middle-income country by 2030.

Zambians and some external interest organisations are eagerly looking forward to the nitty-gritty of the budget and how it will impact them. Economic experts and other critics could focus particularly on activities Government is proposing to carry out next year, including key changes in the manner it will raise and spend funds.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

