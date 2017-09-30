- Mr. Speaker, I beg to move that the House do now resolve into Committee of Supply on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year 1st January, 2018 to 31st December, 2018, presented to the National Assembly on Friday, 29th September, 2017.
- Sir, I am a bearer of a message from His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia recommending favourable consideration of the motion that I now lay on the Table.
- Mr. Speaker, this is my second address since I was granted this rare and momentous task to serve as Minister of Finance. The walk has not been easy, but collectively we have made notable successes as I will highlight in my address. I once again wish to thank His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia for giving me this opportunity. I also thank my Cabinet colleagues, all members of this august House and the Zambian people for their support.
Further, I wish to applaud the church, media, private sector, civil society organisations and cooperating partners for their support in our development endeavours.
- Sir, during the official opening of the second session of the twelfth National Assembly, His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia reminded the nation of the need to uphold our national values and principles, which are centred on patriotism and love for one another as enshrined in our national anthem ‘’one land and one nation is our cry’’. I wish to reiterate the President’s call, as it is critical if we are to effectively implement our development agenda and meet our aspirations as a nation, without leaving anyone behind.
- Mr. Speaker, the people of Zambia deserve peace and stability, decent employment, quality public services and a conducive environment where they can thrive, create their own wealth and prosper. Achieving these outcomes is the task with which the Zambian people have entrusted us.
- Sir, this we shall attain through the diligent pursuit of the strategic objectives contained in the recently launched Seventh National Development Plan. We aspire to make a reality of the Plan’s theme of “accelerating development efforts towards the Vision 2030, without leaving anyone behind”.
- Mr. Speaker, during the nine months of implementing the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme, dubbed “Zambia Plus”, a lot has been achieved. The Patriotic Front Government is cognisant of the fact that our people deserve much more. We have made strides, yet challenges still remain. Youth unemployment and poverty levels remain high. To this end, Government is resolved to work tenaciously to uplift the wellbeing of our people and enhance their meaningful participation in the economy.
- Sir, inclusive growth is only possible if we are steadfast in collectively implementing bold policy decisions and reforms. This year, Government implemented austerity measures that have started showing positive results in securing a sustainable growth going forward. Through these measures Government significantly reduced the accumulation of arrears. As a result of the reforms, Zambia’s credit rating outlook and investor confidence have improved. Government is mindful that despite this positive outlook, the measures in the short term have not yet favourably impacted on the welfare of the people. The long term benefits will be inclusive growth and prosperity.
- Mr. Speaker, by working collectively, we can ensure that our goals and priorities are clearly defined. Our resolve for inclusive development remains unwavering. Our actions remain fiscally prudent. It is in this context that the theme of the 2018 Budget is “Accelerating fiscal fitness for sustained inclusive growth, without leaving anyone behind.”
- Sir, my address to this august House is in four parts. In Part One, I review the performance of the global and domestic economies during 2017 and present the outlook for the rest of the year. Part Two, outlines the macroeconomic objectives, policies and strategies for 2018. In Part Three, I present the details of the 2018 budget and in Part Four, I conclude.
PART I
GLOBAL AND DOMESTIC ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS IN 2017
- Mr. Speaker, the global economy is projected to grow by 3.5 percent in 2017, compared to 3.2 percent in 2016. This is mainly premised on a projected 4.6 percent growth in the large emerging and developing economies, driven by the gradual improvement in commodity prices.
- Sir, growth in advanced economies is expected to strengthen to 2.0 percent in 2017 from 1.7 percent in 2016. Sub-Sahara African growth is projected to expand to 2.7 percent in 2017 from 1.3 percent in 2016, driven by increased agricultural and mining output.
- Mr. Speaker, as global economic activity gains momentum, commodity prices are expected to continue strengthening in 2017. Copper prices are projected to average US$5,827 per tonne in 2017 compared with an average of US$ 4,868 per tonne in 2016. Similarly, international crude oil prices are expected to surge upwards to an average of US$49.0 per barrel in 2017 from an average of US $42.8 per barrel in 2016.
- Sir, the Zambian economy in 2017 has continued to rebound. Growth is expected to be above 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent in 2016. Key drivers will be the mining, agriculture and manufacturing sectors supported by improved electricity generation. It is worth noting that the Zambian economy has outpaced the Sub-Sahara African economic growth of 2.7 percent. This is a reflection of the sound economic policies that this Government has put in place.
- Mr. Speaker, I now outline in detail, the developments in the domestic economy.
Real Sector
- Sir, crop production during the 2016/2017 farming season was favourable with significant increases in the output of maize, Irish-potatoes, rice, tobacco, groundnuts and soya beans.
- Mr. Speaker, growth in the fisheries sub-sector strengthened for both capture and aquaculture fisheries to 77,029 metric tonnes for the period January to June 2017 from 56,241 metric tonnes in the same period in 2016. This was explained by higher participation by commercial and emergent fish farmers in aquaculture, and enhanced enforcement of fisheries regulation in capture fisheries.
- Sir, in the livestock sub-sector, there was an increase in the livestock population to 4.9 million during the period January to June 2017 from 4.3 million compared to the same period in 2016. This was due to the stocking and re-stocking programmes and improved animal disease control programmes.
- Mr. Speaker, on account of improved water levels, electricity generation in the first eight months of 2017 increased by 23.7 percent to 9.4 million megawatt hours from 7.6 million megawatt hours during the corresponding period in 2016. This has significantly reduced load shedding creating better prospects for industrialisation.
- Sir, as at end August 2017, copper production stood at 510,369 metric tonnes, with the end year production expected to exceed the 2016 output of 770,000 metric tonnes.
- Mr. Speaker, following the initiative to modernise Harry Mwanga Nkumbula International Airport, tourist arrivals at the airport increased by 23.6 percent in the first half of 2017 compared with the same period in 2016. We anticipate similar trends at Ndola and Lusaka once the modernisation projects have been completed.
External Sector Performance
- Sir, the performance of the external sector has improved relative to 2016. Zambia’s trade balance recorded a surplus of US$388.3 million during the first six months of 2017 compared with a surplus of US$45.8 million during the corresponding period in 2016. This was mainly driven by higher export earnings relative to imports. Total export earnings were 25.8 percent higher at US$3.9 billion compared with US$ 3.1 billion in the corresponding period in 2016.
- Mr. Speaker, copper export earnings were higher by 38.1 percent at US$ 2.9 billion from US$ 2.1 billion in the corresponding period in 2016. This was due to a rise in both export volumes and prices. Non-traditional exports, however, marginally declined to US$ 811.7 million during the first six months of 2017 from US$ 835.5 million during the same period in 2016.
- Sir, Gross international reserves as at end-August 2017 were estimated at US $2.3 billion, relatively unchanged from the end-2016 level. This translates into 3.2 months of import cover.
Monetary and Financial Performance
- Mr. Speaker, monetary performance in 2017 has been positive. The exchange rate of the Kwacha against major tradable currencies has been relatively stable appreciating by approximately 4.0 percent to date. Inflation has fallen significantly to 6.6 percent in September 2017 from 18.9 percent during the same period in 2016. The Bank of Zambia eased monetary policy significantly in 2017. The policy rate was reduced from 15.5 percent in January to 11 percent in August 2017. Statutory reserve ratios reduced from 18 percent to 9.5 percent over the same period. The overall performance and condition of the financial sector remained satisfactory as at end-August 2017. The banking sector also maintained a strong capital adequacy position and satisfactory earnings performance.
- Sir, despite the easing of monetary policy, commercial bank average lending rates only fell marginally to 26.6 percent in August 2017 from 29.4 percent in December 2016. Private sector credit remained subdued, contracting by 2.9 percent as at end August 2017. Asset quality also deteriorated as reflected by increased non-performing loans to 12.2 percent relative to total loans, compared to 9.7 percent as at end-December 2016. This is above the internationally acceptable threshold of 10 percent. However, measures are being taken to reverse this trend and restore asset quality in the banking sector.
- Mr. Speaker, Government has successfully restructured the Intermarket Banking Cooperation that closed last year. I am glad to inform the House that the shareholder agreement for the new restructured bank has been concluded and the capital requirement has been met. The new bank will operate under the name of Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank and will take over the assets of Intermarket Banking Cooperation. Management for the restructured bank has been appointed and it will soon commence operation.
- Sir, following the successful restructuring of Intermarket Bank, Government is now repositioning the National Savings and Credit Bank and Development Bank of Zambia to improve their governance structure and their capability in contributing to the development of the banking sector and the economy. The repositioning will include the restructuring of the National Saving and Credit Bank into a full- fledged commercial bank with private equity participation.
Fiscal Performance
- Mr. Speaker, execution of the budget in 2017 remained challenging. Revenues and grants are projected to be below target by 7.0 percent at K42.1 billion by the close of 2017. This will be on account of delayed and non-implementation of some measures such as the use of fiscal devices, low compliance in some tax types and the non-disbursement of grants from cooperating partners. In line with the fiscal consolidation stance, expenditures are projected to be below target by 6.0 percent. Consequently, the deficit on cash basis is expected to close the year at 6.8 percent of GDP.
Debt and Arrears Position
- Sir, the stock of Government’s external debt as at end-August 2017 was US $7.56 billion representing 29 percent of GDP. The stock of domestic debt in the form of Government securities was K44.6 billion, representing 18 percent of GDP. Total public debt (external and domestic) at end-August 2017 was therefore, K114.9 billion, equivalent to US $12.45 billion and representing 47 percent of GDP. I will subsequently outline the measures we are undertaking to comprehensively deal with the issue of debt.
- Mr. Speaker, the stock of domestic arrears as at end June 2017 was K13.2 billion, from K19.1 billion in December 2016. The significant reduction in arrears is attributed to Government’s concerted effort to clear arrears.
PART II
MACROECONOMIC OBJECTIVES, POLICIES AND STRATEGIES FOR 2018
- Sir, accelerating fiscal fitness is critical for sustained inclusive growth, diversification and job creation. These outcomes are in conformity with the strategic objectives of the Seventh National Development Plan. In this regard, the macroeconomic objectives and policies for 2018 will be to:
i) achieve real GDP growth of at least 5.0 percent;
ii) maintain single digit inflation in the range of 6.0 to 8.0 percent;
iii) maintain international reserves of at least 3 months of import cover;
iv) attain domestic revenue mobilisation of at least 17.7 percent of GDP;
v) limit the fiscal deficit, on a cash basis, to 6.1 percent of GDP;
vi) limit domestic financing to no more than 4.0 percent of GDP;
vii) accelerate implementation of measures towards diversification of the economy;
viii) reduce the stock of arrears and curtail the accumulation of new arrears; and
ix) Slow down the contraction of new debt to ensure debt sustainability.
Key Integrated Multi- Sectoral Policies and Interventions
- Mr. Speaker, the Seventh National Development Plan has adopted an integrated multi-sectoral approach to development. This entails that sectors have to work together in clusters to achieve the objectives of the Plan. In this vein, the policy and structural interventions to be undertaken in 2018 will be aligned to the following five pillars of the Plan:
i) economic diversification and job creation;
ii) poverty and vulnerability reduction;
iii) reducing development inequalities;
iv) enhancing human development; and
v) Creating a conducive governance environment for a diversified and inclusive economy.
- Sir, there is need to create a supportive environment for effective implementation of the Plan. This will be done by creating a stable macroeconomic environment and fiscal space, while consolidating policy and structural reforms as outlined in the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme.
- Mr. Speaker, I now outline policies under each of the five pillars of the Plan.
PILLAR ONE: ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION AND JOB CREATION
- Sir, the continued reliance on the mining sector has exposed the economy to volatility arising from external shocks. Further, owing to the high mechanisation, the mining sector’s ability to absorb the large number of youth entering the labour market each year is limited. There is, therefore, need to diversify the economy to labour intensive sectors such as agriculture and tourism.
Agriculture, livestock and fisheries
- Mr. Speaker, in transforming agriculture, diversification remains key. Government will implement measures aimed at raising farmer productivity as well as realising diversification within the sector. One such measure is the introduction and development of a farm block model of which three will come on board in 2018. These are in Copperbelt, Muchinga and Northern provinces. This model is anchored on a core venture, agro processing facilities and smallholder farmers. This will further allow smallholder and emergent farmers to benefit from technology transfer and have access to ready markets. In addition, Government is facilitating a US$100 million public private sector investment into a tractor and agricultural equipment assembly plant in the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone. The plant will be operational by end of 2018. Further, Government has obtained financing of US$40 million from EXIM Bank of India that will be used for agriculture mechanisation.
- Sir, to maintain the diversification drive, Government during the 2017/18 farming season will fully migrate to the e-voucher system to cover one million beneficiaries. Government has further put in place a new framework to eliminate ghost farmers and the duplication of beneficiaries. As a result of the cleanup, a total of 600,000 undeserving beneficiaries were removed, resulting in a saving of K1.0 billion.
- Mr. Speaker, in the 2017 Budget, I announced that Government would construct 18 artificial insemination centres to improve livestock production and breeds. I am happy to inform this august House that 10 centres have since been completed and are operational. The remaining 8 are at various stages of development.
- Sir, in the area of animal health, Government will continue with animal disease prevention and control programmes across the country. To this effect work on 200 dip tanks will continue. In addition, construction of 4 regional laboratories will be completed by the end of 2018.
- Mr. Speaker, given the rising market potential for livestock, especially goat and sheep, Government will facilitate access to both local and foreign markets for livestock products. One such initiative is the exportation of one million goats per annum to the Middle East.
- Sir, with regards to fisheries, Government in 2018 will promote cage fish farming on lakes Mweru, Kariba, Tanganyika and Bangweulu as well as along Kafue River at Kasaka and in water bodies in Western province. This is in an effort to improve productivity and production to attain self-sufficiency.
- Mr. Speaker, Government will continue with the implementation of the US$50 million Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project in 2018. This is aimed at, among others, building institutional capacity for fish, fingerling and feed production. Further, this will provide support to the private sector in developing the aquaculture value chain including establishing fish feed plants, hatcheries, and freezing and processing facilities.
- Sir, in the fisheries and livestock sub-sector, Government is also currently undertaking a comprehensive livestock and aquaculture census which will be finalised in 2018. The results of the census will guide policy formulation to facilitate growth and development.
- Mr. Speaker, in addition to the foregoing measures, Government will enhance extension service provision. In partnership with the private sector, Government will work towards improving agriculture market information systems and the development of functional markets. This is essential for sustained higher production, enhancement of agriculture value chains, raising of farmer incomes and reduction of poverty.
- Sir, to support the outlined measures, Government will recruit 750 extension service workers for agriculture, fisheries and livestock.
Industrialisation
- Mr. Speaker, industrialisation is key to the promotion of value addition and the attainment of Government’s economic diversification agenda. In order to facilitate expansion of the country’s industrial base, the development of multi-facility economic zones and industrial parks will continue. In this regard, the process of setting up the Kafue Iron and Steel, Kalumbila and Chembe multi-facility economic zones is underway. To enhance the operations of the existing zones and parks, Government will in 2018 review their performance so as to identify and address challenges affecting their operations.
- Sir, in the 2017 budget, I announced that Government working with private sector would set up the Agricultural and Industrial Credit Guarantee Scheme. I am happy to report that this has been done. The scheme will facilitate access to affordable credit to Small and Medium Enterprises. Further, Government will engage financial institutions to increase credit to Small and Medium Enterprises using movable assets as collateral in line with the provisions of the Movable Assets Act. In addition to further enhance access to finance for Small and Medium Enterprises, Government will include the use of securities and stocks as collateral.
Tourism
- Mr. Speaker, in order to reduce the cost of doing business and unnecessary bureaucracies in the Tourism Sector, Government will together with the Business Regulatory Review Agency establish and operationalize a Single Licensing System.
- Sir, with regards to infrastructure development, the Government will through an integrated approach, prioritise major roads, bridges and air strips leading to tourism destinations. Further, Government will facilitate development of requisite infrastructure to ease access to tourist sites, rehabilitate heritage sites and strengthen wildlife protection.
Mining
- Mr. Speaker, policy consistency is critical to create and sustain investor confidence. Government is committed to ensuring that this continues. The focus in the mining sector in 2018 will be on broadening the tax base and enhancement of mineral production to include non-traditional minerals, such as gemstones and industrial minerals among others. Government will also strengthen the regulatory framework and enforcement in the sector to curb avoidance in payment of taxes and levies.
- Sir, to enhance information provision and planning, Government will in 2018, continue with the geological mapping programme for the remaining 40 percent of the country. In addition, to promote inclusiveness within the mining sector, Government will continue to support artisanal and small scale miners through the Development Mineral Capacity Building Programme. Further, promotion of downstream value chains will be emphasised.
Energy
- Mr. Speaker, stable and reliable energy supply is critical to uplifting the welfare of our people and productivity of business. Priority in the electricity sub-sector will be placed on increasing the energy mix through promotion of off-grid electricity generation and alternative energy sources. In this regard, Government will continue with on-going reforms in the sector to boost private sector participation.
- Sir, Government in 2018 will bring to this august House the Energy Regulation Bill and the Electricity Bill for enactment. The Energy Regulation Bill will allow for enhanced supervision and regulation of the energy sector, while the Electricity Bill will, among other things, allow for participation of other players in the industry.
- Mr. Speaker, to ensure cost reflectivity in tariffs and encourage investment in the sector, Government in 2018 will finalize the cost of service study. The results will provide the basis for future adjustments to electricity tariffs.
- Sir, to promote small and medium private sector investment in renewable energy, Government will implement the Renewable Energy Feed-In Tariff Regulatory Framework. The target is to add 200 megawatts through this initiative in the first phase. I wish to inform this august House that financial closure on the scaling solar project has been reached. Construction will commence in October 2017 and will add 100 megawatts
- Mr. Speaker, I am glad to inform this House that the dam construction of Kafue Gorge Lower power project is progressing well. Further, work on the second phase of the 300 megawatts Maamba thermal plant is expected to commence in 2018. In addition, the 250 megawatts Kalungwishi hydro power project will commence in 2018.
- Sir, Government, in collaboration with the Republic of Zimbabwe has commenced preliminary financing arrangements for the development of the 2,400 megawatts Batoka Hydro Power Project. In addition, Government has continued to work on linking Zambia to the Southern and East African region through the Zambia-Tanzania-Kenya inter-connector project. The project will enhance electricity trade, improve power security, ensure reliability of supply and foster regional integration, connecting power from Cape to Cairo.
- Mr. Speaker, in the 2017 Budget address, Government indicated the intention to disengage from direct procurement of finished petroleum products by March, 2017. This is meant to remove the burden of oil procurement from the Treasury, attain efficiencies and promote private sector participation. This measure will take effect in the first quarter of 2018.
Transport, Information and Technology Infrastructure
- Sir, it is often said that development follows infrastructure. Government in 2018 will continue with the ongoing road infrastructure projects, including the Link Zambia 8,000, the Lusaka 400 and the Copperbelt 400 projects. To reduce congestion in Lusaka, the US$240 million Lusaka City Traffic Decongestion Project financed by cooperating partners is expected to commence in 2018.
- Mr. Speaker, the recently launched Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way is one of the most critical economic roads. Let me hasten to mention that this project consists of two phases. Phase I will be the construction of the dual carriage way, while phase II will involve the construction of auxiliary infrastructure which includes hotels, toll gates and service stations. Phase I will be financed through Public Private Initiatives while phase II will be financed through private sector participation.
- Sir, the National Road Tolling programme has proved to be successful in raising revenue for road maintenance and rehabilitation. In the first eight months of 2017, Government has raised K490.5 million. This is a sustainable way of ensuring that our road network is well maintained. In this regard, Government will in 2018 continue to construct Toll gates across the country.
- Mr. Speaker, in my last budget address, I urged pension funds to participate in financing development projects. I am glad to inform the House that NAPSA has taken up the challenge to this call by investing in the rehabilitation of the Chingola to Solwezi Road at a cost of K2.1 billion. Recovery of the invested funds will be through revenue from toll gates to be constructed on the road. I encourage other pension funds to take up the challenge to diversify their investment portfolio through such arrangements.
- Sir, to further diversify sources of financing for infrastructure development, Government will in 2018 set up an Infrastructure Development Fund. This will be financed through proceeds from the sale of Government assets, pension fund participation and the sale of infrastructure bonds.
- Mr. Speaker, in the railway transport, Government will re-vitalise Zambia Railways Limited and concession TAZARA. Further, Government will through a Public Private Partnership arrangement, commence the development of the Chipata-Petauke-Serenje railway line.
- Sir, the expansion and modernisation of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport is expected to be completed in 2018. Further, Government has commenced construction of the Copperbelt International Airport.
- Mr. Speaker, to improve ICT infrastructure, Government will invest in, and upgrade telecommunications networks, data centres and access devices through the Smart Zambia Master Plan. This will improve the flow of information within and among Government institutions, enterprises and citizens to bring about social and economic benefits. This is also aimed at transforming Government’s mode of delivery of public services from traditional face-to-face interactions to online channels to ensure that citizens and business entities can access services anywhere and anytime. The Government will also facilitate the up-scaling of ICT skills for both public service and private sector workers. Government will also accelerate the mainstreaming of ICT culture in the Zambian education curricula. This is to ensure early adaptation and sustainability of ICT based solutions.
- Sir, in order to achieve universal access to communication services, Government is implementing a programme to construct communication towers across the country. Under the first phase, Government has concluded the construction of 204 communication towers. In 2018, Government will commence the construction of 1,009 towers under the second phase in unserved and under-served areas.
- Mr. Speaker, interventions under Pillar One are aimed at creating a supportive environment to stimulate economic diversification and job creation as enshrined in the Seventh National Development Plan.
- Sir, these interventions also underscore Government’s commitment to create jobs for our people.
PILLAR TWO: REDUCING POVERTY AND VULNERABILITY
- Mr. Speaker, Government remains resolute to reducing poverty and vulnerability among its citizens.
- Sir, in 2018, Government will continue to implement policies, programmes and initiatives aimed at protecting and empowering vulnerable members in our communities. To assist in planning, policy formulation and eliminating duplications within the social protection programmes, Government is implementing the electronic Single Registry of Beneficiaries for all social protection programmes. This has been piloted in five districts and will be rolled out to an additional 36 districts in 2018.
Social Cash Transfer Scheme
- Mr. Speaker, Government scaled-up the Social Cash Transfer in 2017, by increasing coverage and monthly payments to each beneficiary household. Further, the number of beneficiary households were increased from 242,000 in 2016 to 590,000 beneficiary households in 2017. In 2018, the number of Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries will be further increased to 700,000. In addition, Government will fully migrate to an electronic social cash transfer platform.
Public Welfare Assistance Scheme
- Sir, in 2018, Government will increase support under this programme to 200,000 from the 134,000 targeted beneficiaries this year. This will enable vulnerable people to have access to education and healthcare.
Food Security Pack
- Mr. Speaker, in the 2018/2019 farming season, Government will increase the number of household beneficiaries under this programme to 80,000 from 40,000 in the 2017/2018 farming season. The objective of the programme is to support vulnerable but viable farmers.
Home Grown School Feeding Programme
- Sir, the Home Grown School Feeding programme has proved effective in increasing school attendance and combating malnutrition amongst the vulnerable pupils. I wish to report that by the end of June this year, over 956,000 children were on the programme in both Government and community schools. The focus in 2018 will be to increase the number of learners on the program to 1.5 million from 1.2 million projected at end 2017.
Womens’ Development Programme
- Mr. Speaker, Government will continue to implement the Womens’ Development Programme aimed at enhancing access to productive resources and entrepreneurship skills for poor and vulnerable women. Under this programme about 30,000 women will be empowered with productive grants and micro credit countrywide in 2018. In addition, Government with support from the World Bank is targeting to provide educational support to 16,000 girls from extremely poor households in 16 districts and a further 75,000 women with grants in 51 districts.
Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction
- Sir, Zambia has not been spared from the adverse effects of climate change which has the potential to reverse our developmental gains. In this regard, Government will implement strategies to mitigate and adapt to the adverse effects of climate change. Some of the measures include the Pilot Project for Climate Change Resilience currently being implemented in Western, Southern and Central provinces. This intervention will also be extended to Northern, Muchinga and Luapula Provinces. To address deforestation, Government will undertake the US$32.8 million Integrated Forestry Landscape project in Eastern province with the support of our cooperating partners. Further, Government will strengthen the national disaster response system.
Pensions Reforms
- Mr. Speaker, in my address to this august House last year, I indicated Government’s intention to review legislation to ensure a pension system that is affordable, sustainable and offers broader social security protection. I am happy to report that the Social Protection Bill has now been finalized.
- Sir, among other things, the proposed legislation will include the establishment of a unified pension system, a national social security agency, a national social security fund, and provide for basic social protection, including health and maternity insurance. It will also provide for the self-employed and other persons, to make contributions to the national social security scheme.
- Mr. Speaker, these reforms will be a fundamental paradigm shift from the existing system and will help reduce destitution among our people. I therefore urge all Honourable Members of this august House to critically debate and approve the Bill when it is presented to the House.
PILLAR THREE: REDUCING DEVELOPMENT INEQUALITIES
- Mr. Speaker, Government is concerned with developmental inequalities that exist between rural and urban areas in terms of inadequate social service delivery, poor infrastructure and financial exclusion among others.
- Sir, Government will in 2018 prioritise the increased access to social services and completion of on-going education, health and water and sanitation infrastructure in rural areas. In order to attract investment in rural areas, Government will continue with the construction of economic infrastructure such as feeder roads, communication and rural electrification infrastructure.
Feeder Roads
- Mr. Speaker, Government is committed to upgrading, rehabilitating and maintaining feeder roads to enhance the connectivity of rural areas to markets. Government will continue to work with cooperating partners in this area and has since secured US$200 million from the World Bank under the rural connectivity project.
Decentralisation
- Sir, centralisation of power particularly in respect of resource control and decision making has hampered the attainment of equitable national development. In order to address this, Government will in 2018, ensure that finances required to provide front-line public services and infrastructure projects at provincial and district level are deconcentrated to provincial administration. To ensure participation of the citizenry in project identification, planning monitoring and evaluation, Government will commence the devolution of powers from central government to lower level structures. This will help remove bureaucracy and enhance timely delivery of services.
- Mr. Speaker, to deliver services, councils need to raise substantial revenue from property rates. However, procedural delays caused by processes set out in the 1997 Rating Act have led to substantial revenue losses by councils. To address these challenges in 2018, the Rating Act will be repealed and replaced to ensure that councils gain revenue buoyancy and adequacy from property rates. This will go a long way in establishing a sound financial base for local authorities, in accordance with Article 151 of the Constitution.
PILLAR FOUR: ENHANCING HUMAN DEVELOPMENT
- Sir, human development plays a critical role in promoting inclusive growth and laying a foundation for future prosperity. The Seventh National Development Plan identifies three key components of human development namely health, education and skills development and improved access to water supply and sanitation.
Health
- Mr. Speaker, health is key to enhancing productivity and the welfare of our people. In strengthening health systems, priority will be on completion of on-going construction of health infrastructure, ensuring availability and timely supply of drugs, procurement of medical equipment, recruitment of health personnel and promotion of innovative health financing.
- Sir, in the 2017 budget address, I informed the House, that the construction of 350 health posts will be completed this year. As at end of August, a total of 275 health posts were completed and are operational. Further, Matero and Chilenje clinics have been upgraded to first level hospitals while 35 district hospitals are at various stages of construction. Other projects which include modernization and upgrading of various hospitals are still underway. In order to increase access to health services, Government will in 2018, continue to construct and upgrade health facilities across the country as well as procure modern equipment.
- Mr. Speaker, Government will introduce measures to strengthen local manufacturing of drugs thereby assuring security of supply of drugs. This will also create employment opportunities for our people and conserve foreign exchange.
- Sir, in order to ensure timely and adequate availability of essential medicines and medical supplies, Government will establish an additional regional hub in Ndola this year. In 2018, Government will establish two more hubs in Mansa and Mpika and a sub-hub in Kabompo. Further, Government has also put in place prefabricated storage facilities at district level to increase storage capacity and ease drug accessibility.
- Mr. Speaker, human resource for health remains a critical component in the provision of quality health services to the Zambian people. In 2018, Government will recruit 1,000 health personnel to add to the 7,400 recruited this year.
- Sir, Government in 2018 will establish a Social Health Insurance Scheme to increase the resource envelop and enhance universal health coverage. The Social Health Insurance Bill will be tabled before this august House.
- Mr. Speaker, in order to enhance health service delivery, Government will in 2018, focus on prevention, control and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Government will also focus on reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child health, adolescent health, nutrition and health promotion. Further, Government will introduce e-services in health institutions starting with the University Teaching Hospital.
Education and Skills Development
- Sir, education and skills development is vital to ensure a high quality labour force that is necessary to foster development. In this regard, the focus of Government is to ensure increased access to quality education at all levels. This will be achieved by focusing on construction and rehabilitation of education facilities at all levels, provision of equipment and learning materials, recruitment of teachers and creating sustainable financing mechanisms for higher learning institutions. As part of the long term financing solution for Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (TEVET), Government this year, established a Skills Development Fund. As at end of August 2017, a total of K105.4 million was raised through the skills development levy.
- Mr. Speaker, in 2018 the focus in the primary education sub-sector will be to continue increasing access to, and improving quality of primary education. Infrastructure development in the primary education sub-sector will focus on completion of schools under construction and rehabilitation of classrooms. With regard to secondary education, Government will focus on the implementation of the two-tier system which offers learners the opportunity to follow an academic or vocational career path way.
- Sir, at tertiary education level, in 2017 Government committed to work towards the operationalization of the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Scheme. I am pleased to inform this august House that Government has established the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board to oversee the operations of the Scheme.
- Mr. Speaker, Government in 2018 will continue with the construction of universities, and university colleges specialized in the fields of science, technology, mathematics and performing arts. Further, Government is committed to construction of on-going infrastructure and equipping of TEVET institutions.
Water Supply and Sanitation
- Sir, in my last budget address, I allocated a total of K391.7 million for water supply and sanitation programmes throughout the country. I am happy to report to this august House that this investment has resulted in the drilling of 1,340 boreholes and construction of 10 small water schemes in rural areas. A further 600 boreholes have been rehabilitated. This investment will support the provision of safe and clean water to 600,000 households in rural areas.
- Mr. Speaker, water and sanitation infrastructure are being constructed and upgraded in urban and peri-urban areas. Key is the Kafue Bulk Water Supply Improvement Project under the Millennium Challenge Account aimed at increasing water supply to 110 million litres of water per day to Lusaka and surrounding areas.
- Sir, in 2018 focus will also be on unbundling the arrears owed to the contractors and suppliers, in order to complete the ongoing water supply and sanitation projects. Investment in the water supply and sanitation sectors will only yield tangible results if accompanied by supportive policy and legislative reforms. In this regard, Government will bring to this House amendments to the Water Supply and Sanitation Act no. 28 of 1997 in order to strengthen legislation surrounding the provision of water and sanitation services in the country.
PILLAR FIVE: CREATING A CONDUCIVE GOVERNANCE
ENVIRONMENT FOR A DIVERSIFIED AND INCLUSIVE ECONOMY
Policy, Regulatory and Structural Reforms
- Mr. Speaker, legal, policy, regulatory and structural reforms are critical in creating a conducive governance environment that supports a diversified and inclusive economy. Government will therefore continue its reform agenda in fiscal, land administration and management, debt management and in the monetary and financial sector.
Fiscal Policy
- Sir, during 2017, Government commenced the implementation of measures aimed at restoring fiscal fitness in order to attain inclusive growth and development under the Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme. Accordingly, Government will continue to implement these measures in 2018 aimed at restoring budget credibility, transparency and policy consistency while scaling-up social protection. Government will also ensure that the allocations to the health and education sectors, as a proportion of the total budget, are protected.
- Mr. Speaker, domestic resource mobilisation will be enhanced and subsidies will gradually be reduced. These resources will be channelled to areas with higher socio-economic returns.
- Sir, under the Economic Stabilization and Growth Programme, Government has undertaken to restore budget credibility and stability. In doing so, enhanced domestic resource mobilization will, therefore, be a pillar to achieving this objective, complemented by policies that ensure that expenditure is maintained within affordable levels.
- Mr. Speaker, the Government in 2018 will, therefore, implement measures that ensure that the tax system is simpler and fairer in order to expand the tax base and increase compliance. This will be through continued modernisation and automation of revenue collection processes coupled with an upscale in tax payer education and services. In addition, tax incentives will be rationalised, while audit functions will be augmented to address base erosion and profit shifting.
- Sir, on the expenditure side, the measures will:
i) Concentrate resources in areas that facilitate economic diversification, including on-going projects so as to realize value for money;
ii) Prioritise the dismantling of arrears;
iii) Control the growth in the wage bill by limiting recruitments to critical sectors and undertaking a cleanup of the payroll;
iv) Limit the fiscal deficit in order to ensure sustainability of debt; and
v) Pursue project financing through Public Private Partnerships.
- Mr. Speaker, to support and anchor fiscal prudence, Government will further carry out legal reforms that include:
i) Revisions to the Public Finance Act to make it more punitive to cases such as abuse of and misapplication of funds;
ii) Revisions to the Public Procurement Act to ensure value for money and introduce benchmarking of prices and requirements for project appraisal prior to granting of tender approvals;
iii) Enactment of the Planning and Budgeting Bill that will anchor budget and plan preparation in law and enhance participation by citizens including by Members of Parliament ; and
iv) Pension reforms including reforming public pension funds, enacting the social protection bill.
- Sir, to maximize national benefits from our mineral assets, Government has been implementing the Mineral Value Chain Project. This is intended to foster mutual accountability and transparency in the management of our mineral resources. I am pleased to report that nine of the major mines have now been migrated to reporting their production figures on a full time basis on the electronic system. Also, two laboratories for assaying mineral quality will soon be fully operational.
- Mr. Speaker, in April, 2017 Government announced a three months amnesty on interest and penalties for taxpayers who had outstanding tax liabilities with the Zambia Revenue Authority. Owing to the overwhelming response of 1.3 million applications from taxpayers, Government extended the amnesty to 15th September, 2017. Sir, the Government greatly values all taxpayers. As such, we will continue to support those under the amnesty who wish to restructure their Time to Pay Agreements within the allowable period.
- Sir, to enhance performance orientation of the budget and align it to the development outcomes in the Seventh National Development Plan, Government is migrating the budget to Output Based Budgeting. In 2018, the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services will join the two education ministries in having Output Based Budgets. For the 2019 Budget the Output Based Budget will be rolled out to all Ministries, Provinces and Other Spending Agencies.
Land Administration and Management
- Mr. Speaker, access to land is critical to the achievement of our economic diversification agenda, the reduction in poverty and vulnerability as well reducing inequalities among our citizens. I indicated in my 2017 budget address that Government would commence the land titling programme, starting with pilot sites in Lusaka. I am glad to report that the pilot has since been concluded.
- Sir, Government in 2018 will therefore, roll out the national land titling pilot programme with the aim of issuing title for at least 300,000 parcels of land. The tilting programme will significantly contribute to the generation of Government revenues.
Debt Management Policy
- Mr. Speaker, Government undertook a deliberate and ambitious infrastructure development programme in order to address the binding constraints to growth caused by the poor state of economic infrastructure. The objective was to create a platform for sustainable and inclusive growth.
- Sir, the financing of this ambitious programme has entailed accumulation of debt. However, Government is cognisant of the fact that the risk on our debt portfolio has heightened, worsened by the economic imbalances faced in 2015 and 2016 when economic growth was subdued.
- Mr. Speaker, to address these concerns, the Government has published the Medium Term Debt Management Strategy that seeks to return the debt to low risk of debt distress. The strategy outlines measures to drastically reduce the rate of debt accumulation, attain a cheaper and longer debt maturity profile. In addition, future borrowing will be undertaken strictly within sustainable levels. The strategy also defines measures towards the refinancing of the three Eurobonds and dismantling of the stock of arrears. Under the strategy, the Government will also continue to utilize Public Private Partnerships and joint ventures to finance projects and reduce the burden on the Treasury.
- Sir, as part of transparency and good governance that is the cornerstone of this Government, I will, during this session of Parliament, present a bill to repeal the Loans and Guarantees (Authorisation) Act. The Bill I will present will provide for enhanced oversight over the borrowing activities of the Government by having the National Assembly approve loans before they are contracted. This is in line with the provisions of the Constitution.
Asset Management – State Owned Enterprises
- Mr. Speaker, Government will put in place a robust asset management system for all State-Owned Enterprises to assess their viability and sustainability. A comprehensive monitoring and evaluation framework will be developed to ascertain compliance of State Owned Enterprises to corporate governance and operational efficiency. This will ensure that State Owned Enterprises contribute to domestic revenues, employment creation and economic growth.
Capital Markets
- Sir, capital markets in Zambia have remained highly underdeveloped and underutilized. The high cost of financing in the banking sector makes the case for development of capital markets as a cheaper source for raising longer term funds by the private sector and State Owned Enterprises that require capitalisation. The Government is therefore working to address this.
Monetary and Financial Sector Policies
- Mr. Speaker, monetary policy will remain focused on maintaining price stability and will continue to utilise market-based instruments in line with the medium term target range of 6 to 8 percent. In the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Zambia will continue to pursue a flexible exchange rate regime and interventions in the foreign exchange market will be limited to smoothing volatility in the exchange rate and building international reserves.
- Sir, the Bank of Zambia will continue to enhance the forward-looking monetary policy framework anchored on the Policy Rate as the key signal for the monetary policy stance. This is intended to improve the transmission of price signals and reduce reliance on non-price tools in the conduct of monetary policy.
- Mr. Speaker, the Government remains steadfast in its commitments to financial sector stability. The Financial Sector Assessment Programme undertaken in mid-2016 identified a number of vulnerabilities, risks and reforms needed to support financial stability and financial development and inclusion. Largely, the required reforms were to review and update various pieces of legislation that involve regulation and supervision of the financial sector, modernization of the payments system and protection of depositors. The Bank of Zambia is strengthening its supervisory capacity and enhancing its collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Pensions Insurance Authority as regulators of the financial sector.
- Sir, Government is also reviewing the Bank of Zambia Act, and the National Payment Systems Act. Further, work is on-going to draft a depositor protection bill. These pieces of legislation will be brought to this House in due course. Other pieces of legislation that support the financial sector, such as the Insolvency Bill will also be reviewed and updated.
- Mr. Speaker, with respect to insurance, the Government will repeal and replace the Insurance Act to strengthen governance and financial soundness. The Bill also seeks to implement micro insurance and require citizens to insure locally, serve for re-insurance
- Sir, Government is finalizing the development of the financial sector development policy. Its overall objective is to have a well-developed, competitive and inclusive financial system that supports efficient resource mobilisation and access to financial services and products by all. The policy will promote financial stability, financial inclusion and deposit protection, among others.
- Mr. Speaker, to accelerate financial inclusion, Government will over the next five years implement the National Financial Inclusion Strategy. The overall objective of the strategy is to increase access and usage of a broad range of quality and affordable financial services. This is important in promoting the participation of the marginalized population in rural and peri-urban areas in the business and economic affairs of the country. The target is to increase financial inclusion from the current 59 percent to 80 percent by 2022. This will be done by using information and communication technology platforms, among others.
Public Investment Management Reforms
- Sir, the Government has in recent years increased investment in public infrastructure to facilitate economic development and service delivery. To strengthen coordination in the preparation and implementation of public investment projects, Government will establish a public investment management system. This system will provide standardised procedures and guidelines in the identification, preparation, appraisal and implementation of public investment projects to ensure efficiency and attainment of value for money. In this regard, Government will in 2018, establish a Feasibility Study Fund to facilitate undertaking of feasibility studies for major public investment projects before being considered for financing in the budget.
External Sector Policy
- Mr. Speaker, Government policy in the external sector will remain anchored on the maintenance of an open economy with a competitive and market-driven foreign exchange rate. The focus will be on promoting a diversified export base to increase exports, increasing foreign direct investment inflows, and maintain international reserves to at least 3 months of import cover.
IMF Programme
- Sir, Government’s response to the economic challenges that faced the nation in the second half of 2015 and most of 2016 had to be confronted with bold reforms and measures. The measures outlined in our Economic Stabilization and Growth Programme were based on domestic solutions. The Economic Stabilization and Growth Programme provides measures for restoring budget credibility and sustainability, enhancing domestic resource mobilization, improving economic and fiscal governance, ensuring economic stability, growth and job creation and protecting the vulnerable through scaling up of social protection programmes. Significant progress has been in the implementation of these measures.
- Mr. Speaker, in implementing these measures, Government saw the need to collaborate with both external and internal partners. Key among the external partners in this process is the International Monetary Fund. In so doing we have been engaged in intense discussions with the IMF based on the programmes and targets we set for ourselves under the Economic Stabilization and Growth Programme. A lot of progress has thus far been made with key structural and regulatory reforms implemented. Based on the spending plans presented in the Medium term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Budget I am presenting today, Government will continue to engage the Fund in October 2017 to set an agreeable macroeconomic framework that takes into account our spending and financing plans over the MTEF period and provides a platform to conclude an IMF Programme.
PART III
THE 2018 BUDGET
- Sir, I now present the 2018 National Budget, which lays out the various expenditure and revenue measures aimed at achieving Government policy objectives.
- Mr. Speaker, the Government proposes to spend a total of K71.6 billion in 2018 or 25.9 percent of GDP. Of this amount, K49.1 billion or 68.5 percent of the total budget will be financed by domestic revenues and K2.4 billion or 3.4 percent by grants from various Co-operating Partners. The balance of K20.1 billion or 28.1 percent of the budget will be financed through domestic and external borrowing.
- Sir, in line with the Seventh National Development Plan, the alloca tions in this budget are targeted at addressing the five strategic areas of economic diversification and job creation, poverty and vulnerability reduction, reducing developmental inequalities, enhancing human development and creating a conducive governance environment for a diversified and inclusive economy.
- Mr. Speaker, I now present the 2018 budget by functions of Government. 2018 Expenditure by Function Amount (K)Share of BudgetGeneral Public Services25,898,031,580 36.1%External Debt Payment7,268,795,020 Domestic Debt Payment6,972,268,260 Local Government Equalization Fund 1,078,428,000 Zambia Revenue Authority848,664,000 Compensation and Awards303,363,990 Public Affairs and Summit Meetings235,305,460 Constituency Development Fund218,400,000 Defence3,498,217,240 4.9%Public Order and Safety2,144,570,440 3.0%National Identity Documents37,249,430 Economic Affairs17,258,329,480 24.1% Roads Infrastructure 8,660,314,680 Farmer Input Support Programme (e-voucher)1,785,000,000 Strategic Food Reserves 1,051,200,000 International Airports940,500,000 Arrears for FISP & FRA441,000,000 Rural Electrification Fund251,331,670 Environmental Protection951,352,080 1.3% Climate Change Resilience457,574,620 Housing and Community Amenities816,262,640 1.1%Water Supply and Sanitation 564,508,860 o/w Lusaka Sanitation Project (Millenium Challenge) 239,000,000 Markets and Bus Stations17,822,620 Health6,781,558,820 9.5%Drugs and Medical Supplies1,200,227,400 Health Infrastructure274,580,400 Medical Equipment51,561,610 Recreation, Culture and Religion451,160,740 0.6%Education 11,561,643,204 16.1%School Infrastructure740,060,456 Student Loans and Scholarships557,000,000 University and College Infrastructure321,865,420 Skills Development Fund176,698,000 Social Protection2,301,259,752 3.2%Public Service Pension Fund1,060,550,000 Social Cash Transfer721,180,000 Food Security Pack140,000,000 TOTAL71,662,385,976 100.0%Function2018 Budget
