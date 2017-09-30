By MILDRED KATONGO –

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said that investigations into the procurement of the 42 fire tenders revealed that the processes and procedures were followed.

ACC acting spokesperson Dorothy Mwanza said last year the commission investigated the matter relating to awarding of the tender and it revealed that the process and procedures were followed and the matter was closed the same year.

Pastor Mwanza said in a statement that investigations were centred on whether or not appropriate procurement processes and procedures were followed in the awarding of the tender.

She, however, said the commission had noted the public concern over the matter and called on members of the public with new information to avail it to enable the commission to look into the matter further.

“The commission has noted the concerns of the public in the media regarding the procurement of 42 fire tenders, and the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way. Media reports on this matter have led to calls for investigative wings to investigate these matters,” she said.

“ACC wishes to make it known to the public that in 2016, the commission was investigating a matter relating to the awarding of the tender involving the 42 fire tenders and the investigation revealed that the processes and the procedures were followed,” she said.

Pastor Mwanza said the commission had also taken an interest in the matter involving the construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way and urged members of the public who had information on alleged corruption to promptly report such matters as opposed to only going to the media.

She said ACC handled whistleblowers and all other clients with utmost confidentiality and professionalism, ensuring that their rights were well protected.

Pastor Mwanza said because of the nature of its investigations, the commission may not necessarily publicise information regarding cases under investigation, but this did not mean that the commission was not conducting its work.

