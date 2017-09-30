NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says its investigations conducted in 2016 into the procurement of 42 fire tenders established that processes and procedures were followed.

ACC acting spokesperson Dorothy Mwanza said in a statement yesterday that after concluding investigations, ACC closed the matter the same year. “The investigations centred on whether or not the appropriate procurement processes and procedures were followed in the awarding of the tender,” she said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

