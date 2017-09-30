The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says no evidence of corruption was found in a matter relating to the awarding of the tender involving the 42 fire tenders. This is according to a statement issued by Commission Acting Spokesperson, Pastor Dorothy Mwanza. “The Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to make it known to the public that in 2016, the Commission was investigating a matter relating to the awarding of the tender involving the 42 fire tenders. The investigations centered on whether or not the appropriate procurement processes and procedures were followed in the awarding of the tender. Investigations in this matter revealed that processes and procedures were followed and the matter was subsequently closed the same year.

