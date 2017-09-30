MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THE Super Division today swings back into action after a two-week break with interesting fixtures across the country.

Leaders Green Buffaloes are away to Lumwana Radiants, Nkana tackle Kabwe Warriors and Power Dynamos host Nakambala Leopards in Week 29 matches. Buffaloes have 53 points, three better than Zanaco, who are in action tomorrow against first division-bound City of Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

