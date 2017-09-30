Dear editor,

I APPEAL to our political players, both in the ruling and opposition parties, to uphold their political relevance to the Zambian people all the time.

Politics is about service to the people; whether in Government or in opposition. Politics is not about pleasing our political party leaders but about serving the electorates. It is, however, sad that we as Zambians are yet to see real politicians who stand for the people whether in Government (power) or in opposition. Many Zambian politicians it seems want to play along as long as they are in good standing with their political parties to the disappointment of the general populace. It is not good for a politician to only talk of the ills his/her party is perpetuating when he/she is shown the exit door of the party. To me it means such politicians lack credibility and should not be trusted and taken seriously at all. A real and genuine politician should resign when he/she sees the wrongs in his/her party and voice out the wrongs outright without waiting to be sacked before they could tell the nation the wrongs being perpetuated by such and such political party or/ and leaders. Let us learn from the Western world, where politicians resign immediately they see the wrongs in their political parties and do not want to be party to the wrongs in the long run. That has made them relevant to the general populace of their communities and/or Countries. Who said one cannot question the wrongs being perpetuated by their various political parties whilst still in the party and not outside? When done, that could actually make one very relevant and taken seriously. It is better to be fired for speaking against the ills the party is propagating against its people because you become a martyr for your people.WISDOM MUYUNDAChingola

