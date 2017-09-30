Human rights activist Laura Miti, singer Pilato and three other demonstrators were released around 23 Hours on Friday night from police custody. This was after the six were forcibly arrested after they staged a demonstration outside Parliament buildings over the controversial purchase of 42 fire trucks at a cost of US$42 million. Laura and another female protestor Mika Mwambazi who were held at Garden Police Post were set free around 23 Hours without any charge.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

