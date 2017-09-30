Dear editor,

A FEW days ago I read in your newspaper that Southern Province has launched its regional clean and healthy campaign with provincial minister Edify Hamukale urging residents to adhere to the programme to make the province the cleanest and healthiest place to reside in.

Dr Hamukale said the province houses the tourist capital and therefore needs to set standards in cleanliness of its districts. Such efforts should be supported by all well-meaning Zambians. Moreover, cleanliness starts with individuals. Citizens across the country should take it upon themselves to keep the “Make Zambia Clean Campaign” alive.NAMUNJI MUYAMBANGOLivingstone

